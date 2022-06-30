Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Holdings Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $9,644,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.