Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $43.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,979. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.