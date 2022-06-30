Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.81 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.