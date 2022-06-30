Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

