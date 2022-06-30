Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Lowered to CHF 75 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $187.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

