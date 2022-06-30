Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have 750.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVO. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO opened at $110.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,695,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,800,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

