Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $10.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,567,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

