Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.