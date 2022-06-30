Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.67.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI opened at C$48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27. Nuvei has a 12-month low of C$47.45 and a 12-month high of C$180.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.