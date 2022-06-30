nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 81.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

