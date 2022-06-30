NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

