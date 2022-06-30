NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

