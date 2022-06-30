NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

