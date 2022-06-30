NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $150.46 and last traded at $150.89, with a volume of 6318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.22.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after buying an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

