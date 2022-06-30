Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 96,568 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.