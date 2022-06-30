Oakmont Capital Inc Buys 3,858 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc bought 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $20,833.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,522,708 shares in the company, valued at $13,622,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oakmont Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 6,454 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $34,528.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 9,699 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of -0.17. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

