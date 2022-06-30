Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.26 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $236.26 million and $34.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

