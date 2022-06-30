Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $62.16. 294,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,426,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,320,346 shares of company stock valued at $915,467,911. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

