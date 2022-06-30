Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

