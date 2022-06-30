Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $86.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $63.32 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

