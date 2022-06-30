ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OGS opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,440,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 275.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

