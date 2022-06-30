O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $637.13 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

