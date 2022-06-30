Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 171,721 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 884,995 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

