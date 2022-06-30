Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $772.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

