OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.17% of Gladstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 578,360 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Gladstone Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

