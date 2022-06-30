OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

