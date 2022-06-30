OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $240,000 in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Athena Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAQ opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

