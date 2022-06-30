OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.18% of Data Knights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 333,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 773,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 469,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:DKDCA opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.