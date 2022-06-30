OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

