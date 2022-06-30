Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 43.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 187,784 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $62,043,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

