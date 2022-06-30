Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $952,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.