Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.87 and its 200-day moving average is $433.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

