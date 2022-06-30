PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 65,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,329,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Specifically, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.