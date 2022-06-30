Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

PZZA stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

