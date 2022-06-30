Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.69.

PLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of PLC opened at C$33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$31.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

