Patrick Sean Barrett Acquires 10,500 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

