Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.