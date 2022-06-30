PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.