PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.