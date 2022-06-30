PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.14 on Thursday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
