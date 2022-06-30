PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.14 on Thursday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.