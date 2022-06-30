Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average is $217.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.