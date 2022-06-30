Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 43389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

