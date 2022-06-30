PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.20 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

