PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.20 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

