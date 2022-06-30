Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after acquiring an additional 425,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

