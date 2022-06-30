Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after acquiring an additional 425,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.