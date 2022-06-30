Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,033 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,033 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

NYSE XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

