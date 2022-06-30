PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

