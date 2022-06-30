PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $218.91 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average is $208.24. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,494 shares of company stock valued at $52,077,527 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.