PFG Advisors Buys 1,454 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

