PFG Advisors Buys 187 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

NYSE NOC opened at $461.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.03 and its 200 day moving average is $429.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

